KISS – Rare Footage Of Asylum Tour Surfaces Online

Video has surfaced on YouTube of KISS performing a concert during their Asylum Tour from November 30, 1985 in Nashville, TN. The video from the concert was used on a KISS feature covering the start of the tour on Charlotte, NC station WSOC. Additional filmed segments of the show were done by Howard Marks for advertising footage purposes.

Setlist:

“Detroit Rock City”

“Fits Like A Glove”

“King Of The Mountain”

“Cold Gin”

“Uh! All Night”

“Any Way You Slice It”

“War Machine”

“I Still Love You”

“Under The Gun”

“Tears Are Falling”

“I Love It Loud”

“Love Gun”

“Rock and Roll All Nite”

“Heaven's On Fire”

“Oh! Susanna”

“Lick It Up”