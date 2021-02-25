KISS Release Video Trailer For Australian Leg Of End Of The Road World Tour

KISS have released a new video trailer for the Australian leg of their End Of The Road World Tour, with dates scheduled in November/December 2021. Watch the trailer below, and get tickets and VIP upgrades here.

Dates:

November

14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

17 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

20 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

21 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

26 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

30 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

December

4 - Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville (Outdoors) - Queensland, Australia

KISS have launched a new official “bootleg” live series, Off The Soundboard. Starting the series will be their epic performance at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on March 13, 2001. This show comes from the band’s vault of soundboard recordings, features Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Ace Frehley.

Off The Soundboard: Tokyo Dome - Tokyo, Japan 3/13/2001 will be released on triple vinyl via UMC - Mercury on June 11. The release is currently listed for pre-order via Amazon UK, and Amazon US.

Check out the tracklisting below, and stay tuned for further details.

Tracklisting:

Side One

"Detroit Rock City"

"Deuce"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Talk To Me"

Side Two

"I Love It Loud"

"Firehouse"

"Do You Love Me"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Heaven’s On Fire"

Side Three

"Let Me Go Rock & Roll"

"Shock Me" / Guitar Solo

Side Four

"Psycho Circus"

"Lick It Up" / Bass Solo

"God Of Thunder" / Drum Solo

Side Five

"Cold Gin"

"100,000 Years"

"Love Gun"

Side Six

"I Still Love You"

"Black Diamond"

"I Was Made For Lovin’ You"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"