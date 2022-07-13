KISS Relocate Townsville, Australia Concert To Gold Coast

KISS have updated their itinerary for the Australian leg of their End Of The Road world tour, announcing the cancellation of the concert in Townsville, and replacing it with a show on the Gold Coast.

Says KISS: "The North Queensland Cowboys are having a brilliant NRL season and due to their recent success, Queensland Country Bank Stadium will be unable to host The Last KISS farewell concert in Townsville. This show has been relocated to CBUS Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, on Saturday 10 September 2022! Supported by Wolfmother and Tumbleweed, this show is going to be HUGE! Current ticketholders & KISS fans, check your email for your early access ticket link."

Current Ticketholder & KISS Fan Club Pre-sale:

Tuesday, July 19, 12 PM - Wednesday, July 20, 10 AM, AEST

Telstra Plus Pre -Sale:

Wednesday, July 20, 10 AM - Friday, July 22, 10 AM, AEST

General On Sale:

Monday, July 25, 12 PM, AEST

Find the band's End Of The Road World Tour itinerary here.