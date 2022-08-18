KISS Reveal Final Lineup For KISS Kruise XI

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers KISS and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have unveiled the final lineup for the eagerly awaited KISS Kruise XI, sailing from Los Angeles, CA to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico aboard Norwegian Jewel for two weeks of non-stop rock ‘n’ roll on the high seas set for October 24-29, 2022 (Week 1) and October 29-November 3, 2022 (Week 2).

A message states: "The KISS Kruise XI is almost here, and a few rockstar additions have joined our lineups! We're so excited to welcome Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin Saints, The Alive, and Guillotine and The Aviators to our incredible Week 1 lineup with KISS, Dokken, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Bruce Kulick and more! Richie Kotzen, Beasto Blanco and Black Sabbitch will be joining our (Sold Out) Week 2 lineup alongside KISS, Black Label Society, Buckcherry, Bruce Kulick and more!"

