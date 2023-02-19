KISS Rocker "Detroit Rock City" Failed To Gain Commercial Success Upon Release, Became A Fan Favourite In The Decades That Followed; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

February 19, 2023, 17 minutes ago

news kiss detroit rock city professor of rock hard rock

KISS Rocker "Detroit Rock City" Failed To Gain Commercial Success Upon Release, Became A Fan Favourite In The Decades That Followed; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"The snobs and the critics thumbed their noses at KISS as a party rock band with high theatrics and no technique. Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss were ready to prove them wrong; I mean, they are the band that really taught us how to rock. Up next, a song that took them to another level. 'Detroit Rock City' was first written as a party anthem, then Stanley decided to change it up and write about a real-life tragedy. They felt they had something special, so they put it out. It totally bombed, with radio stations picking up the B-side ballad, 'Beth', instead But redemption would come, even if it took decades. It’s a great comeback, next on the Professor of Rock." 



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews