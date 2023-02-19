KISS Rocker "Detroit Rock City" Failed To Gain Commercial Success Upon Release, Became A Fan Favourite In The Decades That Followed; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"The snobs and the critics thumbed their noses at KISS as a party rock band with high theatrics and no technique. Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss were ready to prove them wrong; I mean, they are the band that really taught us how to rock. Up next, a song that took them to another level. 'Detroit Rock City' was first written as a party anthem, then Stanley decided to change it up and write about a real-life tragedy. They felt they had something special, so they put it out. It totally bombed, with radio stations picking up the B-side ballad, 'Beth', instead But redemption would come, even if it took decades. It’s a great comeback, next on the Professor of Rock."