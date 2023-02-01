KISS - Rufus Publications Announces "Portraits" Book

Portraits is a new series of titles from Rufus Publications, and will comprise beautiful 230mm square books, each presented in a slipcase, and will feature a range of artistes. Each title will be created using the work of a main photographer associated with the artiste, plus supplementary imagery to complement the main images. The books are printed and bound in the UK and presented in a luxury, foiled slipcase. The books are not signed but will be numbered and will come with an exclusive poster or print.

Portraits will grow into a series of books released across the year and will be produced in a limited, worldwide run of 666 numbered unofficial books.

Portraits Of KISS, featuring photographs from 1974 to 1980, is the second in the series.

Portraits Of KISS takes us on an incredible, photographic journey from the band’s first proper tour in 1974 up until The Unmasked Tour finishing in 1980. The book draws on a huge range of images from legendary photographers including Fin Costello, Ross Halfin, Chris Walter, Michael Putland and Adrian Boot. Each image has been specially treated and prepared for the black and white printing process.

The book is 230mm square, casebound, 240 pages, printed on luxury 170gsm matt coated paper. The book comes with a fold out poster and is presented in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. The main edition comes in 666 numbered copies. In addition to this a much larger, ultra limited Leather and Metal edition measuring 375mm square and presented in recycled leather and a hand welded aluminium metal slipcase is also being prepared in a run length of just 50 numbered copies. This will sell for £500 and comes with a copy of the standard edition plus a limited edition Ross Halfin print. Kerrang’s founding editor and Sounds writer Geoff Barton has written the books accompanying text.

The book will go on sale today, Wednesday, February 1 at 3 PM UK time and will feature a 10% pre-order discount if ordered before March 15. The books will ship worldwide and will ship at the end of June 2023.

