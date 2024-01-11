KISS, RUSH, QUIET RIOT, SCORPIONS, JUDAS PRIEST Members Tell Stories About Their Classic 80s Videos - "Suddenly, I'm Doing What Looked Like A Hair Commercial"

"At the start of the '80s, radio was seemingly the main tastemaker when it came to breaking rock bands," reports Greg Prato for Ultimate-Guitar.com. "But by the end of the decade, MTV had unquestionably eclipsed it. Shortly after its launch in 1981, the 24-hour music video network was bringing a previously missing visual component into music fans' homes from coast to coast in the US. And certainly, heavy metal and hard rock artists benefitted from MTV's support and exposure."

Prato has shared excerpts from his 2011 book, MTV Ruled the World: The Early Years of Music Video, in which five classic rock and metal videos are discussed by a member of each band.

Bruce Kulick on KISS' "Tears Are Falling" video: "We went to England [to shoot the 'Tears Are Falling' video]. I always love being in England. I remember we were using a video director that knew how to do over-the-top stuff. I loved the fact that he wanted to feature me and use the solo dramatically, even if it made me do 'the shower thing,' and suddenly, I'm doing what looked like a hair commercial! But that was great. Even though we knew it was a one-shot thing, I followed the direction, and I wasn't really that worried about the guitar [getting wet] because hey, I was a rock star, so we'll deal with the guitar. We'll wipe it down."

Head to Ultimate-Guitar.com to read stories about videos from Judas Priest, Rush, Quiet Riot, and Scorpions.