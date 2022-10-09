KISS Share "Lick It Up" Live Footage From Aftershock Festival 2022

KISS has shared a snippet of "Lick It Up" performed live at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 7th. Check out the footage below.

On September 21st, Modern Drummer finally caught up with KISS drummer Eric Singer in Florida, who shared an up close and personal look at his current kit.

"This was fun! It was KISS' third show attempt (rescheduled twice) in West Palm Beach for the End Of The Road Tour. This one went off without a hitch. We had a chance to speak with Eric Singer on stage during the pre-show pyrotechnics testing for the fire marshal. Keep an eye on the background activities while Eric describes his incredible custom Pearl Tour Kit built by master drum builder Billy Baker of Baker Drums in Nashville."

