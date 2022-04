KISS have shared the video footage below from their April 23rd End of the Road World Tour stop at Campo Argentino de Polo in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Says the band: "Buenos Aires Rock City! YOU were READY and so were WE! What an AMAZING night! Thank You Argentina!"

KISS perform next on Tuesday, April 26 at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil. To view the band's complete tour schedule, head here.