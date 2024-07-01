KISS’ “Shout It Out Loud” Featured In New Cobra Kai Trailer

The first five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 launch on July 18, only on Netflix.

A new trailer to promote the season features the 1976 Destroyer classic “Shout It Out Loud” from KISS.

“With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.”

“Shout It Out Loud” was the first single from Destroyer and reached #1 on the Canada Top Singles chart and #31 on the US Billboard Hot 100.