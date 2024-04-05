KISS Sold Music Catalog, Name, And Likeness "For About $300 Million"; GENE SIMMONS Considers Sale A "Natural Thing"

Earlier this week, Pophouse, the pioneering global entertainment and music investment firm, announced the acquisition of the music catalogue, brand name and likeness - including the world- famous face paint designs – as well as trademarks of the iconic American rock band KISS. This groundbreaking partnership will enable Pophouse to further develop and amplify the unique KISS legacy worldwide: preserving their iconic music, enigmatic personas, and expressive imagery for generations to come. Plans for a biopic, an avatar show, and a KISS themed experience are already in the works. KISS will remain active and play key roles in the development of the projects, working closely together with Pophouse.

According to TMZ, Gene Simmons ain't lumping himself in with other musicians threatened by the emerging use of AI in the biz - in fact, he's leaning into it, and is ready to live on as a hologram in music.

"The KISS singer spoke to us on "TMZ Live" Thursday about the band's upcoming digital avatar residency... saying he and his bandmates are ready to rock out as digital pixels for years to come, because if they don't they'll just become yesterday's news. Gene tells us despite his band never touring as KISS in the flesh again, things for them are only just beginning - this after selling their entire music catalog, name, and likeness to Pophouse Entertainment for about $300 million.

As for whether KISS fans will embrace hologram versions of them onstage over flesh, Gene says they'll have no choice but to... because the tech has evolved so much the whole show will be like nothing anyone's ever seen before. He's teasing a helluva show here, just listen."

Meanwhile, People is reporting that if there's one thing Gene Simmons isn't afraid of, it's making bold business moves.

When the news was announced on Thursday, April 4 that Pophouse, a Swedish entertainment group, has purchased the entire KISS music catalog, likeness and brand name, Simmons tells People it felt like the "natural thing" to do, even though he maintains that the band "weren't looking for it" initially.

"Life happens while you're busy making important plans," the legendary rocker says. "We were planning our respectful, proud walking off into the sunset, because we've been touring, we had been touring for half a century." But Simmons "didn't want to" go the route of continually touring until they physically couldn't anymore.

"I don't want to go out there with my walker," he jokingly adds.

Read more at People.

More from the Pophouse press release:

Pophouse has today concluded a landmark agreement with the iconic band KISS. Pophouse is the Swedish entertainment and music investment firm renowned for its development of brand-building activities in music and entertainment, such as the groundbreaking ABBA Voyage show in London, in which Pophouse is the founding investor.

Pophouse has acquired KISS’ artist share of the master recordings and publishing rights.* Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Working closely with KISS, Pophouse will follow its unique, value-add approach of drawing upon its world-class, in-house creative and storytelling expertise to unlock new audiences and revenue streams. Pophouse will use its proven, industry-defining playbook to create new content and experiences to enrich the KISS catalogue for fans, old and new, actively seeking to enrich and add value to the brands and artists it partners with. Inclusivity and community have always been vital to the KISS experience, and Pophouse is committed to nurture the close relationship between KISS and its devoted fans moving forward.

“KISS is one of the most recognised and iconic bands in the history of music. They redefined the concept of rock shows and have always taken their artistry to new unchartered territories. The band has consistently been able to appeal to new generations of fans and our mission is to fulfill the band’s vision to become immortal, and to let new generations discover and be part of the KISS journey and carry it forward. With the help of the fans’ energy, the band, our expertise, and creativity – we will make that vision happen,” says Johan Lagerlöf, Head of Investment at Pophouse.

“KISS has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has throughout their 50-year career continued to push the boundaries in popular culture. The band’s enigmatic personas, unparalleled band attributes, and iconic imagery have made them a cultural force and a legendary act with multigenerational appeal. We will safeguard and enrich this legacy through future global endeavors, by breathing new life into their characters and personas while also leveraging and elevating the visual world of KISS,” comments Per Sundin, CEO at Pophouse Entertainment.

As part of the partnership, Pophouse will create digital versions of KISS that will allow the band and their unique personas to live forever. The project, already underway, was previewed at the final KISS show in Madison Square Garden, New York on December 2nd 2023 when, to the audience’s surprise, KISS avatars closed the night with a rendition of ‘God Gave Rock And Roll To You’ (resulting in international headlines). Through a magical combination of cutting-edge technology and unrivalled creativity, Pophouse will bring the full, authentic KISS experience to both existing and new fans for years to come. The avatar show is planned to launch in 2027.

“We have always been breaking new ground in popular culture, and this partnership will ensure that we continue to do so for years to come. Because what Pophouse is doing, is breaking rules. We already have several plans in development, where the avatar show is one, a biopic another and a KISS themed experience a third. The future could not be more exciting!,” says Gene Simmons, bassist and co-founder of KISS.

”Our journey with Pophouse is fueled by the desire to eternally resonate across diverse facets of global culture. As we embark on this venture, we aim to weave our legacy into the tapestry of different worlds, ensuring that the KISS experience continues to captivate both our devoted fans and those yet to discover the thrill. This partnership is not just a chapter; it’s an eternal symphony of rock ‘n’ roll immortality,” says Paul Stanley, lead vocalist and co- founder of KISS.

The partnership with KISS marks Pophouse’s second investment outside of Sweden, following the acquisition of Cyndi Lauper’s music catalogue, adding a truly global brand with a diverse and dedicated fanbase to the firm’s portfolio of international artists.

* The transaction is subject to certain conditions and regulatory approvals.