KISS Streaming "Beth" From Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977

KISS are streaming "Beth", from the upcoming KISS - Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977, out September 9. The album was recorded during the Alive II tour at Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, IA on November 29, 1977.

Listen to “Beth” From Live In Des Moines 1977, here, and below:

KISS - Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977 is the next instalment of the band’s popular Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series, and will be released on September 9 via UMe. Live In Des Moines 1977 will be available to stream and download, with a 17 song 2-LP standard black vinyl set, single CD, and a limited edition 2-LP set pressed on 180g purple vinyl available to pre-order at this location.

KISS - Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977 was recorded during the landmark and extravagantly-produced KISS Alive II tour, and the 17-song set features a raw and powerful performance of classic KISS concert staples such as “Let Me Go Rock ‘N’ Roll”, “Love Gun”, “Rock And Roll All Nite”, (No. 12 Billboard), “Shout It Out Loud”, and “Beth” (No. 7 Billboard chart hit and the 1977 People’s Choice Award winner in the Best Song Category) performed by the lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. KISS - Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977 captures a monumental moment in KISStory and is a celebration of the legendary band giving rock ‘n’ roll fans the ultimate live KISS experience.

KISS are globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and are the creators of what are universally considered two of the best live albums ever, 1975’s gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard charting Alive! and 1977’s double platinum-certified No. 7 Billboard charting Alive II. The KISS - Off The Soundboard series continues their storied legacy of groundbreaking live albums with a document of the spectacular, larger-than-life extravaganza that is a KISS concert.

Known for their trademark performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and are America’s #1 Gold Record Award winning Rock group of all time. Peerless as a live act, the band’s illustrious legacy has been marked by record breaking global tours during a remarkable 49-year career.

Tracklisting (CD & Digital):

"I Stole Your Love"

"King Of The Night Time World"

"Ladies Room"

"Firehouse"

"Love Gun"

"Let Me Go, Rock ‘N Roll"

"Makin’ Love"

"Christine Sixteen"

"Shock Me "

"I Want You"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"God Of Thunder"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Beth"

"Black Diamond"

2LP:

LP1

"I Stole Your Love" (Side A)

"King Of The Night Time World" (Side A)

"Ladies Room" (Side A)

"Firehouse" (Side A)

"Love Gun" (Side A)

"Let Me Go, Rock ‘N Roll" (Side B)

"Makin’ Love" (Side B)

"Christine Sixteen" (Side B)

"Shock Me" (Side B)

LP2

"I Want You" (Side A)

"Calling Dr. Love" (Side A)

"Shout It Out Loud" (Side A)

"God Of Thunder" (Side A)

"Rock And Roll All Nite" (Side B)

"Detroit Rock City" (Side B)

"Beth" (Side B)

"Black Diamond" (Side B)