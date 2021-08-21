KISS - Sunday's Show In Hartford Postponed Due To Hurricane Henri

The KISS concert at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT on Sunday, August 22nd has been postponed due to Hurricane Henri. The new show date is Monday, August 23rd

Due to the state of emergency issued by the State of Connecticut related to Hurricane Henri, the KISS concert originally scheduled for tomorrow evening at Xfinity Theatre will be postponed to Monday, August 23 at 7:30pm.

Ticket holders can hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled date, which will be honored.

Tonight's KISS concert at Mark G Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ will go ahead as scheduled. Doors open at 6:30pm, KISS take the stage at 8:45pm.

A complete list of KISS tour dates can be found here.