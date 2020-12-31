KISS Take In Dubai Ahead Of NYE Streaming Event; Individual Band Videos Streaming

KISS members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer, took in the sights of Dubai ahead of the band's NYE streaming event. Watch the individual videos below:

KISS are sending off 2020 in style on at iconic destination, Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. In a year when stages have been dark globally and fans have been craving a true live music experience, Landmarks Live Presents is set to deliver the largest KISS show of the band’s storied career live from The Royal Beach at Atlantis Dubai with numerous world record attempts for largest ever pyro display.

Fan-filmed video of the band's soundcheck, including pyro rehearsal, can be viewed below.

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, the show will be produced by Landmarks Live Presents will be filmed in 4K and can be seen globally with a 1080p Livestream and ticketing powered by Tixr and available on any computer, mobile, and Apple TV.

The show will also feature a live pre-show that can be streamed for free. The KISS concert and pyro show will feature numerous price points to accommodate all New Year’s Eve celebrators safely from home. While the show will be broadcast live timed to midnight in Dubai, ALL of the streaming packages allow a replay option so that fans can re-watch timed to their own midnight festivities.

Price Tiering:

- $39.99- Live Stream and 24 hours of unlimited replays

- $49.99 - Live Stream and 72 hours of unlimited replays

- $249.99- Gold VIP package- Live Stream, 30 days of unlimited replays, Limited Edition DVD w/ 16-page book, Limited edition T-shirt, limited edition poster

- $999.999- Platinum VIP Package- Live Stream, 30 days of unlimited replays, Limited edition DVD w/ 16-page book, name in DVD credits and in book, Limited edition T-shirt, limited edition poster (autographed), limited edition Hoodie, metal engraved limited edition commemorative ticket, limited edition vinyl record of the show

Tickets are available now at KISS2020Goodbye.com. Watch a video trailer below: