KISS – The Demon Destroyer Era Statue From Wētā Workshop Available For Preorder

Wētā Workshop has announced the preorder of The Demon Destroyer Era statue. Delivery is expected the first quarter of 2025. The statue is limited to 760 figures and stands over 2 feet tall.

Preorder at wetanz.com.

A description reads:

“The intricately crafted costume, a symphony of leather and studs, exudes the rebellious spirit of rock. Energy pulses through his veins, fire in his lungs, as he manifests an aura of excess, immortalizing his larger-than-life presence for all to revel in.

“This statue is a portal to an era where the music was loud, the stage was electrifying, and KISS reigned supreme. The complexity of craftsmanship and devotion to authenticity bring you face-to-face with the living legend, making this a must-have for fans who crave the visceral thrill of rock music’s golden age.

“Get ready to bring the iconic KISS experience into your space and let The Demon transport you to a time when every note struck a chord of rebellion, and every performance was a masterpiece of rock 'n' roll flare.”

Features:

-1:4 scale

-Limited Edition of 760

-Sculpted by the combined efforts of Mike Asquith, Jorgelina Yeme, and Bawal Saggi

-Includes light up base and flame effects (powered by USB-C, cable included)-

-Demonic skull residing within the molten rock

-Immaculately detailed costume as seen in the Destroyer era

-Designed to be displayed with the rest of the band

-Includes exclusive A3 Art Print by comic artist Jim Balent