KISS - Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast Crew Reacts To Creem Magazine’s 1980 Review Of Unmasked Album; Video

Episode #482 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

A message states: "This week we read and react to Creem Magazine’s 1980 review of KISS Unmasked. This review really takes you back to a time where KISS was about as far out of fashion as possible. If you weren’t a fan in 1980 we really dig into what it was like, what was happening and how KISS was seen in 1980."