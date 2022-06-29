KISS To Add Another 100 Cities To "End Of The Road" Itinerary - "The Tour Is Going So Well, And The Band Is So Strong," Says GENE SIMMONS (Audio)

Chaoszine interviewed KISS bassist/vocalist, Gene Simmons, about the future of the band, and about ex-members joining the group for the last show on the band's End Of The Road tour. Listen below.

Asked if the band's "ride" will end in 2023, Simmons reveals: "I don't know, we've never retired before, this is our first time. It's like painting a painting, or writing a book - when somebody says, 'when is it going to be finished', you're in the middle of it, you don't know. But you know it's going to finish. The tour is going so well, and the band is so strong - every night is a really solid show, the crew is happy, everybody is happy - so we've decided to add another 100 cities before we stop. So I don't know how long that's going to take."

KISS perform next on June 30 at Festival Du Printemps De Perouges in France Saint-Vulbas, France. Find the band's End Of The Road World Tour itinerary here.