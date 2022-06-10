KISS To Be Featured On 60 Minutes Australia This Sunday; Sneak Peek Video Streaming

This Sunday night (June 12) at 7 PM, KISS will be featured on 60 Minutes Australia. Host Sarah Abo joins one of the world's biggest rock bands as they prepare to KISS life on the road goodbye.

Says KISS: "We discuss our amazing 50 year journey ahead of our “End Of The Road” world tour shows in Australia."

Watch a sneak peek video below:

Find the complete "End Of The Road tour schedule here.