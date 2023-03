KISS To Take Their Final Bow With 2-Night Stand At NYC's Famed Madison Square Garden

Today, rock n roll legends KISS announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, The End Of The Road Tour. Produced by Live Nation, these final show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS.

New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6, with a KISS Army pre-sale at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM, local time at livenation.com.

North American tour dates:

October

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

November

1 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

8 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

13 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

18 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

19 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

25 - Indianapolis. IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

27 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

29 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

December

1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

On April 7, KISS will release the next instalment of their Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series with KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984. Recorded live at the Mid-Hudson Arena on November 28th, 1984, during the Animalize World Tour, this is the fifth in a series of live releases by the band and will be available to stream and download, with a 2-LP standard black vinyl set, CD, and a limited edition 2-LP set pressed on 180g custard yellow vinyl which are available to pre-order now exclusively through the Official KISS online store.

The multi-platinum band’s fifth authorized Soundboard live release comes from the November 28th, 1984 Animalize Tour show at the Mid-Hudson Arena in Poughkeepsie, NY, featuring the only known soundboard recording with guitarist Mark St. John. While the tracks “Young And Wasted” and “Rock And Roll All Nite” from this historic show are incomplete due to a tape change and tape space - these recordings were originally for archival use - this live recording is of historical importance due to St. John’s appearance.

Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York finds the legendary band in the midst of the U.S. leg of their successful Animalize World Tour with the short-lived lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr, and guitarist Mark St. John. The career-spanning 18-song set includes current-era KISS tracks such as “Creatures Of The Night,” “I Love It Loud,” “Lick It Up,” and 1984’s “Heaven’s On Fire,” which hit No. 49 U.S. Billboard chart. Poughkeepsie, New York also features perennial KISS anthems “Detroit Rock City,” “Love Gun,” and “Rock And Roll All Nite” from their classic back catalog.

KISS are globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and are the creators of what is universally considered the best live album ever, 1975’s gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard charting Alive!. The KISS - Off The Soundboard series continues their storied legacy of groundbreaking live albums with a document of the spectacular, larger-than-life extravaganza that is a KISS concert.

Known for their trademark performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Peerless as a live act, the band’s illustrious legacy has been marked by record breaking global tours during a remarkable 50-year career.

Pre-order here.

KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, NY tracklisting:

CD:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Cold Gin"

"Creatures Of The Night"

"Fits Like A Glove"

"Heaven’s On Fire"

Guitar Solo

"Under The Gun"

"War Machine"

Drum Solo

"Young And Wasted" (Incomplete)

Bass Solo

"I Love It Loud"

"I Still Love You"

"Love Gun"

"Black Diamond"

"Oh! Susanna"

"Lick It Up"

"Rock And Roll All Nite" (Incomplete)

2LP:

Side One

"Detroit Rock City"

"Cold Gin"

"Creatures Of The Night"

"Fits Like A Glove"

Side Two

"Heaven’s On Fire"

Guitar Solo

"Under The Gun"

"War Machine"

Drum Solo

Side Three

"Young And Wasted" (Incomplete)

Bass Solo

"I Love It Loud"

"I Still Love You"

"Love Gun"

Side Four

"Black Diamond"

"Oh! Susanna"

"Lick It Up"

"Rock And Roll All Nite" (Incomplete)