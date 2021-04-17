KISS’ Tommy Thayer Investing In Wine Business

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer has invested in the wine business by opening up Tommy’s Vineyard in Oregon. “I purchased 15 acres of vineyard property in Oregon’s prime wine region last year and plan to produce Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc wines,” he says.

For more info and photos visit the Tommy’s Vineyard Facebook page.

Last month Tommy Thayer shared some positive personal news via Instagram. Check it out below.

KISS have released a new video trailer for the Australian leg of their End Of The Road World Tour, with dates scheduled in November/December 2021. Watch the trailer below, and get tickets and VIP upgrades here.

Dates:

November

14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

17 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

20 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

21 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

26 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

30 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

December

4 - Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville (Outdoors) - Queensland, Australia