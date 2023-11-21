KISS – Tonight’s Show In Ottawa Canceled

KISS has canceled tonight’s concert at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON. Reports are saying the cancellation is due to an "illness in the band." No official word has come down from the KISS camp as of yet. The show is part of their final 50 shows of The End Of The Road Tour. Ticketmaster has confirmed the show cancelation.

The legendary rockers are scheduled to play at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON tomorrow night, November 22.

KISS are set to play the final date on The End Of The Road tour on December 2 at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden.

A message from KISS: "We are celebrating our Final live shows ever, taking place at Madison Square Garden December 1 and 2 at 7:30pm ET, with an epic NYC takeover! To celebrate this historic moment, various takeover activations and experiential events are scheduled across a 5-day period. In partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s industry-leading merchandise and brand management company, we have carefully curated and developed these events to pay tribute to our deep legacy and history with New York City.



“We’re thrilled to be performing our final shows at MSG since the band originated in New York City over 50 years ago. We are thankful for our long legacy of fans, the KISS Army, and excited to be celebrating through these activations."

“I’ve been a fan of KISS since I was 7 years old, and our team has enjoyed being a part of the KISS Franchise for the last 10 years,” said Matt Young, President, Bravado. “Bravado is honored to commemorate this extraordinary moment in the band’s legendary career by partnering with them to execute this massive NYC Takeover.”

The takeover will kick off on November 29 with the following activations:

- KISSTORE POP-UP (11/30-12/3) – This immersive KISS experience which will feature memorabilia, apparel, accessories and collectible items from partnerships with Ed Hardy, Oxford Pennant, Trick or Treat Studios, Funko and exclusive KISS popup store merchandise. Located blocks away from MSG at 248 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018.

- KISS NYC Takeover Google Map – An immersive Interactive map, built in partnership with Google Maps Platform, will let fans easily locate the KISS activation spots pinned throughout the city. See here.

- KISS Metro Cards – Penn Station and Herald Square Station will have 50,000 limited-edition KISS branded metro cards available for purchase starting Monday, 11/27.

- New York Rangers ‘KISS’ Game Night at MSG (11/29 @ 7:30pm ET) – The Rangers match-up against the Detroit Red Wings will feature special KISS-themed activities and limited-edition KISS x Rangers merchandise.

- New York Post Activation (11/29-12/1) – Find the KISS branded trikes and brand ambassadors passing out commemorative newspaper wraps and custom KISS cookies.

- Penn Station Digital Ads (11/30-12/2) – KISS’s branded digital adverts will run throughout the area.

- KISS Taxi Fleet (11/30) – One of a kind KISS wrapped taxis will be driving throughout the city.

- Taxis Digital Ads – 800+ taxis will feature KISS digital tops and special KISS TTV content.

- Peloton – KISS is Peloton’s newest Artist Series with classes on the Bike, Tread, Row and App dropping on the Peloton platform November 30th.

- Prince Street Pizza – KISS-themed pizza & collectible KISS pizza box available with all orders of KISS pizza.

- Inked NYC (12/1-12/2) – Complimentary KISS flash tattoos will be available from 11am – 7pm and face painting from 1pm – 5pm at Inked NYC, located at 150 W. 22nd St.

- RIPNDIP – Exclusive KISS x RIPNDIP merchandise will be available for purchase at the RIPNDIP NYC store at 620 Broadway beginning 11/29.

KISS previously announced that their Madison Square Garden show will be streaming on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on PPV.com.

Event Description: KISS Live! America’s greatest rock band ends their legendary 50-year run with one FINAL epic concert! Your last chance ever to see these Gods of Rock - LIVE from Madison Square Garden on December 2 at 8 PM, ET.

Place your order, and get further details, at PPV.com. Watch a video trailer below: