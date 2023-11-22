KISS - Tonight’s Toronto Concert Canceled

KISS, who were scheduled to bring their "End Of The Road" tour to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON (Canada) tonight (November 22), have been forced to cancel the concert.

KISS canceled last night's concert at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, with Live Nation Ontario stating: “Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, KISS is unable to perform tonight in Ottawa. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

This afternoon, KISS frontman, Paul Stanley, shared the following message via social media: "Toronto And Ottawa… I’ve done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible. I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn’t be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies."

Stay tuned for an update from Live Nation Ontario in regards to the cancellation.

