KISS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, FOO FIGHTERS Among Acts Confirmed For Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

The pinnacle of rock festivals in America is back. After a three-year hiatus, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival returns to its home at the heartbeat of rock, the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Memorial Day Weekend - May 25-28, 2023 - with a spectacular lineup of rock heavyweights that make Sonic Temple’s comeback one of the most anticipated events of the 2023 festival season.

The lineup includes headliners Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and KISS, along with top rock artists Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Queens Of The Stone Age, Deftones, Falling In Reverse, Chevelle, Puscifer, Beartooth, I Prevail, Jawbreaker, Sublime with Rome, Bullet For My Valentine, The Pretty Reckless, Pennywise, Trivium, Black Veil Brides and many more.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and will also feature creative elements designed by acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey. Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin will host the event with on-stage appearances and fan meet and greets.

“We've always enjoyed playing Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus and are excited to be a part of this year’s Sonic Temple,” says M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold. “It’ll be a blast to share the stage with Tool, Foo Fighters and others, we can’t wait to see and play for all of our amazing fans again.”

“It’s great to be coming back to Columbus,” adds Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS plus 75 more, it’s our biggest lineup ever. There is so much history at Historic Crew Stadium, it truly is the heartbeat of rock for many of us…the excitement surrounding the return of Sonic Temple is unparalleled.”

“We are thrilled that DWP and Sonic Temple are returning to Historic Crew Stadium this year for what will be an enhanced and electric four-day atmosphere,” said Columbus Crew President of Business Operations Kristin Bernert. “We look forward to opening our doors to fans of the amazing acts in this year’s lineup to a place that has long been synonymous with energy and fun in Central Ohio.”

The daily music lineup for Sonic Temple is as follows:

Thursday, May 25: Tool, Godsmack, Beartooth, Bullet For My Valentine, Pennywise, Bad Omens, Suicidal Tendencies, Fever 333, Anti-Flag, Joey Valence & Brae, Bones UK, Ho99o9, The Warning, Oxymorrons, Angel Du$t, Bloodywood, Wargasm, Malevolence, Bastardane, Ottto.

Friday, May 26: Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, Chevelle, I Prevail, Knocked Loose, Sleeping With Sirens, Badflower, Dorothy, Black Stone Cherry, Converge, Born of Osiris, Band-Maid, Lilith Czar, Des Rocs, Mothica, Fame on Fire, Dayseeker, Vended, Mike's Dead

Saturday, May 27: KISS, Rob Zombie, Falling in Reverse, Puscifer, Trivium, Black Veil Brides, Rival Sons, Yelawolf Presents: Sometimes Y, Avatar, Senses Fail, From Ashes To New, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Brutus, Dead Poet Society, The Violent, Point North, Tallah, Varials, Tigercub, Capital Theatre

Sunday, May 28: Foo Fighters, Deftones, Sublime with Rome, Jawbreaker, The Pretty Reckless, Awolnation, Nothing More, Grandson, White Reaper, Filter, Ayron Jones, The Bronx, Poorstacy, Zero 9:36, New Years Day, Nova Twins, Bob Vylan, Aeir, Starcrawler

For more information on Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, visit sonictemplefestival.com.