KISS Tour: The Board Game That Rocks Available In September

Entertainment Earth has launched the pre-order for the new board game, KISS Tour, available in September.

Description: Tour with KISS! Kind of. Party on like a rock star with this awesome KISS Tour Game! Put on the best shows, collect tons of cash, and bring rock and mayhem everywhere you go on the KISS-themed game board. The first player to hold a concert in each city on this cross-country tour wins! Will you be that rock legend? With a round game board, 4 metal tour bus game pieces, authentic guitar picks, game play cards, and a die, this raucous board game rocks! 2 to 4 players. Ages 12 and up.

Pre-order here.