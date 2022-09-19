KISS Tribute Band ROCK AND ROLL OVER To Perform At Annual "KISS CF Goodbye" Fundraiser For Cystic Fibrosis

On September 24, the 6th annual fundraiser, KISS CF Goodbye VI, will be held at The Opera House, located at 735 Queen St East in Toronto, with all proceeds to help raise awareness and funds for Cystic Fibrosis. Doors open at 7 PM with show time at 8 PM running till 11:59 PM.

Organizer Paul Taskas says about the event for his daughter: “This show marks the first in three years and over the last five years, we surpassed all expectations raising over $60,000 with over 2,400 in attendance.

Our magical fundraiser #6 will be a night to remember with incredible music, fun, and prizes, you do not want to miss this night! The evening will be hosted by Rudy Blair and will highlight world-class musicians performing sets throughout the night, like...

Rock And Roll Over is Canada’s premiere KISS tribute who pride themselves on being a late ’70s era authentic’ tribute to KISS’ presenting authentic KISS-owned guitars, identical costumes, including the actual voice of KISS MC-Paul Stanley’s guitar tech Fran on performance intro. Truly, a magical KISS experience!"