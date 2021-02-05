KISS - Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star: Lullaby Versions Of KISS Available; "I Was Made For Lovin' You" Streaming

February 5, 2021, an hour ago

news hard rock kiss twinkle twinkle little rock star

Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of KISS. The track "I Was Made For Lovin' You" is available for streaming below. Buy/stream the full album here.

Tracklisting:

"I Was Made For Lovin’ You"
"Rock And Roll All Nite"
"Detroit Rock City"
"Heaven’s On Fire"
"Forever"
"Lick It Up"
"Strutter"
"Beth"
"Crazy Crazy Nights"
"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You":



