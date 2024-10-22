KISS Unveils Hotter Than Hell 50th Anniversary Collection

October 22, 2024, 37 minutes ago

KISS have announced a new merchandise collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of their second full-length album Hotter Than Hell.

Items include a deluxe picture disc, limited gold color vinyl, t-shirts, hockey jersey, scarf, a $350 commemorative patch, a $350 commemorative gold plated trading card, lunchbox, and more. Shop the collection at shopkissonline.com.

 

 

Hotter Than Hell reached the charts in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Japan and is certified gold in the U.S. The album features the single “Let Me Go, Rock ‘N’ Roll” as well as strong tracks “Parasite”, “Watchin’ You”, and “Strange Ways”.


