KISS Used THE BEATLES As A Template For Success As Opposed To THE ROLLING STONES - "We Wanted To Form A Band Sort Of Like The Beatles On Steroids... Of Course We Couldn't Shine Their Shoes," Says GENE SIMMONS; Video

KISS legend Gene Simmons sat down with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan to discuss a number of topics. Gene's wife Shannon Tweed also joins in to discuss their marriage, children and more. You can watch the interview in multiple segments below.

The final leg of KISS's End Of The Road tour will launch in October and will conclude with two shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden on December 1 and December 2. For KISS' complete End Of The Road tour schedule, head to KISSOnline.com.