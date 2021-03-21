KISS - Video Of 1995 Performance And Interview On Conan O'Brian Resurfaces

Earlier today, March 21, former KISS guitarist Bruck Kulick took to social media with the following message:

"Here's a great performance of KISS on Conan O'Brian from 1995. I remember being thrilled to be on the show! We were just days away from filming MTV Unplugged. 'Domino' is the second song, and it's really short. Amazing we remembered that arrangement."

"Domino", from 1992's Revenge is preceeded by "Comin' Home", from 1974's Hotter Than Hell.