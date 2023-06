KISS - Video Of Berlin Pre-Show Soundcheck / Q&A Session Available

On June 22nd, KISS brought their End Of The Road farewell tour to the Max Schmeling Halle in Berlin, Germany. The clip below features the pre-show soundcheck and Q&A session offered to the fans when they by the "soundcheck package" rather than a normal concert ticket

On June 12th, KISS performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Holland on their End Of The Road farewell tour. Multicam video of "I Was Made For Lovin' You" can be viewed below.

To view the complete KISS tour schedule, visit this location.

"We are finally going on the final go-around," said KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons, on June 8th, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, which can be viewed below.

Gene shared his thoughts on The End Of The Road Tour, commenting: "You have to have a little pride and self-respect. Know when to get off the stage. It's been half a century, and boy, do I look good. We've been doing this an awfully long time. I can't tell you how much it means to us to be in front of the fans and put on the spectacle of all spectacles. But on December the 2nd, New York City, Madison Square Garden, that will be the last time KISS will ever be on stage anywhere."

"Pride in a half a century of defying the critics," continued Gene. "We use them as mulch. You know what that is? You grind 'em up and you put 'em in the dirt. They don't mean anything. If it was up to critics, we wouldn't have our favorite things — Star Wars and all the fun stuff in life. We completely ignored them. And I will tell you, the finest part of being up on stage and putting on the best show on the planet is the look on the faces of the fans. I can't tell you what it means. So it's gonna be happy, because of the amazing journey we've had, but sad, of course, because it's gonna be heartbreaking."