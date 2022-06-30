KISS World Museum Open Now In Las Vegas; Video Walkthrough Streaming

The KISS World museum has opened in Las Vegas, and a video walkthrough can be viewed below.

Gene Simmons recently spoke with TMZ about the venture, stating: "Instead of being in one of my big houses, the fans will be able to go there, see, look, touch, take photos. And there will be video screens in the back so you'll be able to be up on stage with KISS, if you can imagine. It's also in the inside of the KISS Mini Golf."

The museum is a 2,000-square-foot expansion of the glow-in-the dark attraction KISS By Monster Mini Golf.

Simmons added, “I was there the first day, as my stuff started to come in. We have three tractor-trailers full of stuff, and it’s going to be spectacular. The fans are going to dig it. You can play golf, you can have your photo taken, you can take videos of yourself onstage with KISS, and then go visit my private collection.”

