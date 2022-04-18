KISS x Vallkree - Limited Edition E-Bikes Available In Drifter And Scrambler Models

Australian electric bike company, Vallkree, have teamed up with KISS to launch the limited edition KISS x Vallkree in both Drifter and Scrambler models.

"This fusion of metal and machine is hot, hot, hotter than hell! As KISS’ trusted steed, this bike has been made to cruise through their final world tour “The End of the Road”. Headbang away on one of these limited edition ebikes today. Available in-store and online."

For complete details on both models, visit the following links: The Scrambler, The Drifter.

