KISSIN' DYNAMITE Are Back With A Bang - New Studio Album Due In July; "Raise Your Glass" Music Video Streaming Now

German stadium rockers, Kissin' Dynamite, announce their aptly titled new studio album, Back With A Bang. The band’s eighth studio album, successor to the #2 charting Not The End Of The Road (2022, Official German Album Charts) will be released on July 5 via Napalm Records.

Kissin' Dynamite have hit #1 on the Rock Radio Airplay Charts several times, and today the explosive force unveils the first new single, “Raise Your Glass”, together with an official music video full of nostalgia and band history.

Known for their wild shows and busy live schedule, Kissin' Dynamite have performed at several major festivals internationally. Tickets for the band’s European autumn tour are already on sale. Make sure to order your copy of Back With A Bang, and check out the new music video below.

Kissin' Dynamite on “Raise Your Glass”: “'Raise Your Glass' is a hymn-like tribute to the more than seventeen years spent side by side as friends. And sure, there have been also setbacks, but in the end our glasses where always half-full and never half-empty. So join us on our wild rollercoaster-ride and 'Raise Your Glass'.”

Kissin' Dynamite on the new album: “We're back - 'Back With A Bang'. As we are not a band of overly intellectual concepts we much rather cut through the shit. Our mission? Bring Back Stadium Rock. Our fans are rewarded with Kissin' Dynamite in it's purest form: matured, straight and intense.”

Back With A Bang will be available in the following formats:

- 3CD/1DVD/1BD Earbook 60pp Earbook incl. CD, Documentary (DVD/BD), Live CD (6 Tracks), Karaoke CD (12 Tracks) - strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- 1CD/1DVD/1BD Deluxe Box Digipak, Documentary (DVD/BD), Bumbag, Dynamite Patch, Golden Ticket Tourpass Laminate, Beer Coasters (cardboard) 6 pcs, packed in folding box - strictly limited to 700 worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Colour incl. 24pp booklet, record butler - strictly limited to 150 worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Yellow - strictly limited to 200 worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Red - strictly limited to 1000 worldwide

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- 1CD Digipak 24pp booklet

- 1MC Colour Tape - strictly limited to 150 worldwide

- Digital Album

Back With A Bang tracklisting:

"Back With A Bang"

"My Monster"

"Raise Your Glass"

"Queen Of The Night"

"The Devil Is A Woman"

"The Best Is Yet To Come"

"I Do It My Way"

"More Is More"

"Iconic"

"Learn To Fly"

"When The Lights Go Out"

"Not A Wise Man"

"Raise Your Glass" video:

Founded as a teenage school band in 2007 and equipped with an authentic 80s stadium rock attitude, Kissin' Dynamite have performed at countless major festivals internationally, opened for acts such as L.A. rockstars Mötley Crüe and played massive sold-out headline tours.

Kissin' Dynamite are:

Hannes Braun - vocals

Ande Braun - guitar

Jim Müller - guitar

Steffen Haile - bass

Sebastian Berg - drums

(Photo - Holger Fichtner)