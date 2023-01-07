KISSIN' DYNAMITE - More Pro-Shot Video From Wacken Open Air 2022 Streaming

German rockers Kissin' Dynamite performed on the Harder Stage at the 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "I've Got The Fire", "Not The End Of The Road" and "You're Not Alone" is available below.

After charting on #2 on the German album charts with their seventh studio album, Not The End Of The Road, in January, Kissin’ Dynamite will finally embark to a German tour to celebrate their new album the way it was meant to be experienced – presented live on stage.

In conjunction with this announcement, the five-piece have released a new single taken from Not The End Of The Road, entitled “Only The Dead” – a smashing hymn luring with the addictive vocal textures of singer Hannes Braun accenting their high-voltage stadium rock sound. The song gets you in the perfect mood for big stages and chanting crowds. With “Only The Dead”, the band picks up where they left off at the #3 spot on the German Rock Radio Airplay Charts, achieved with their previous single “Not The End Of The Road”, which stayed in the top 10 for weeks.

Kissin’ Dynamite on the single: "'Only The Dead can be free from sorrow' is a sarcastic truth: No matter how much you care about your mental health, in the end we're only humans and literally can´t beat off ANY shit that comes our way. So the message to the people is quite simple: Don't take everything so seriously all the time and don't let it get too close to you. Just grin (like skeletons do) and you'll feel better, no matter what is bothering you. Life is too short to be anxious and worried all the time. Start giving a shit!"

Founded in 2007, German heavy metal formation Kissin' Dynamite have made more than just a name for themselves in the scene: With six studio albums and various chart entries, the band established their trademark style - characterized by modern sound, massive anthems and catchy hooks paired with an 80s stadium rock attitude and eccentric look. Now, the five piece is ready to release their Napalm Records debut, Not The End Of The Road, and usher in heavy metal in 2022.

The new studio album was produced, recorded and mixed by vocalist Hannes Braun (Südland Music) himself, who has also worked with bands like Santiano, The Kelly Family and Beyond The Black. Mastering was completed by Grammy Award winning producer Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, known for his work with bands like Volbeat and many more.

Ande Braun on the new album: "Not The End Of The Road is an album, which accurately describes our experiences as a band since Ecstasy 2018. First and foremost, we highlight with songs like “Not The End Of The Road”, “What Goes Up”, “Yoko Ono” and “Only The Dead”: We're up for it, we're pulling together and we want to reach the rock Olympus! Titles like “Coming Home”, “Gone For Good” and “Scars”, on the other hand, deal with real feelings like loneliness, homesickness and sadness, which are also part of life."

Hannes Braun adds: "With Ecstasy we already didn't make any compromises and just wanted to compose music that speaks from us. Not The End Of The Road seamlessly picks up exactly here."

With Not The End Of The Road, Kissin' Dynamite set another milestone in their successful discography: In guitar-driven power metal fashion, the tune of the intro and title track “Not The End Of The Road” prepares the listener for a thrilling road trip and new anthems straight from the heart of the Kissin' Dynamite universe. Crusher “What Goes Up” takes its listener into the truly spectacular soundscapes that make stadiums shake and convinces with Aerosmith-like guitar attacks and an anthemic hook. But Kissin' Dynamite are also not afraid to show their mellower side, as heard on delightfully tranquil tracks like “Good Life” and “Gone For Good” - not only showcasing the almost calm touches pervading the melodies, but also presenting the softer side of Braun’s vocal repertoire. While tracks like “No One Dies A Virgin” and “Yoko Ono” symbolize catchy party hymns, standouts “Coming Home” and “Defeat It” underline their origins of stadium rock without being pigeonholed. “Voodoo Spell” manifests the variety of the band and their different influences - starting with strong dark rock elements, the song becomes an opus that easily competes with the biggest stadium giants. The album’s closer, “Scars”, proves once again that Kissin' Dynamite can reach the depths and showcase lyrical vulnerability - an impressive ending that screams to be played live.

Not The End Of The Road tracklisting:

"Not The End Of The Road"

"What Goes Up"

"Only The Dead"

"Good Life"

"Yoko Ono"

"Coming Home"

"All For A Halleluja"

"No One Dies A Virgin"

"Gone For Good"

"Defeat It"

"Voodoo Spell"

"Scars"

“Coming Home” video:

“Yoko Ono” video:

"Good Life" video:

“What Goes Up” video:

"Not The End Of The Road" video:

Lineup:

Hannes Braun - vocals

Ande Braun - guitar

Jim Müller - guitar

Steffen Haile - bass

Sebastian Berg - drums