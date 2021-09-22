KISSIN’ DYNAMITE Release "What Goes Up" Single And Music Video

After revealing their first single and new album title track, “Not The End Of The Road”, Kissin' Dynamite set the game ablaze again with their igniting new single, “What Goes Up”.

The German chart-toppers deliver with “What Goes Up” another explosive banger filled with dangerous guitar attacks and anthemic hooks that will surely amaze any heavy metal fan out there. Together with the new single, Kissin' Dynamite end the summer on a sizzling high note with their jaw-dropping, top-quality music video recorded in Mallorca.

Kissin' Dynamite on “What Goes Up”: “'What Goes Up' is the incarnation of our maxim: Bring Back Stadium Rock! A tasty guitar riff introduces into the song, framed by thundering 2-4 drums. You immediately feel the need to put your leather jacket on, go out with your friends and simply have a good time. The sexy shuffle rhythm leads to a catchy chorus that makes you wanna sing along. Lyrically, the tune is about a protagonist who has reached everything but in the end is still unsatisfied. We wanted to deliver all this in a cinematic broadcast video showing off nearly every thinkable rock cliche, just because we can! So jump into this cozy, long forgotten world of stadium rock 'cause 'What Goes Up' must come down!”

Founded in 2007, German heavy metal formation Kissin' Dynamite have made more than just a name for themselves in the scene: With six studio albums and various chart entries, the band established their trademark style - characterized by modern sound, massive anthems and catchy hooks paired with an 80s stadium rock attitude and eccentric look. Now, the five piece is ready to release their Napalm Records debut, Not The End Of The Road, and usher in heavy metal in 2022.

The new studio album was produced, recorded and mixed by vocalist Hannes Braun (Südland Music) himself, who has also worked with bands like Santiano, The Kelly Family and Beyond The Black. Mastering was completed by Grammy Award winning producer Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, known for his work with bands like Volbeat and many more.

Ande Braun on the new album: "Not The End Of The Road is an album, which accurately describes our experiences as a band since Ecstasy 2018. First and foremost, we highlight with songs like “Not The End Of The Road”, “What Goes Up”, “Yoko Ono” and “Only The Dead”: We're up for it, we're pulling together and we want to reach the rock Olympus! Titles like “Coming Home”, “Gone For Good” and “Scars”, on the other hand, deal with real feelings like loneliness, homesickness and sadness, which are also part of life."

Hannes Braun adds: "With Ecstasy we already didn't make any compromises and just wanted to compose music that speaks from us. Not The End Of The Road seamlessly picks up exactly here."

With Not The End Of The Road, Kissin' Dynamite set another milestone in their successful discography: In guitar-driven power metal fashion, the tune of the intro and title track “Not The End Of The Road” prepares the listener for a thrilling road trip and new anthems straight from the heart of the Kissin' Dynamite universe. Crusher “What Goes Up” takes its listener into the truly spectacular soundscapes that make stadiums shake and convinces with Aerosmith-like guitar attacks and an anthemic hook. But Kissin' Dynamite are also not afraid to show their mellower side, as heard on delightfully tranquil tracks like “Good Life” and “Gone For Good” - not only showcasing the almost calm touches pervading the melodies, but also presenting the softer side of Braun’s vocal repertoire. While tracks like “No One Dies A Virgin” and “Yoko Ono” symbolize catchy party hymns, standouts “Coming Home” and “Defeat It” underline their origins of stadium rock without being pigeonholed. “Voodoo Spell” manifests the variety of the band and their different influences - starting with strong dark rock elements, the song becomes an opus that easily competes with the biggest stadium giants. The album’s closer, “Scars”, proves once again that Kissin' Dynamite can reach the depths and showcase lyrical vulnerability - an impressive ending that screams to be played live.

Not The End Of The Road will be available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- LP Gatefold Vinyl White

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Glow In The Dark

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Red/Black + Slipmat

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Crystal Clear

- Box

- MC

- Digital album

Not The End Of The Road tracklisting:

"Not The End Of The Road"

"What Goes Up"

"Only The Dead"

"Good Life"

"Yoko Ono"

"Coming Home"

"All For A Halleluja"

"No One Dies A Virgin"

"Gone For Good"

"Defeat It"

"Voodoo Spell"

"Scars"

"Not The End Of The Road" video:

On Not The End Of The Road, Kissin' Dynamite continue the cooperation with the Förderverein für krebskranke Kinder Tübingen e.V., a charity organization that supports children with cancer in the rockers' hometown. The song “Good Life” picks up the topic perfectly. The complete proceeds of the title are to be donated to the association.

The album and the album title thus have a real meaning that touches people on several levels and has the right song ready for every personal life situation.

Lineup:

Hannes Braun - vocals

Ande Braun - guitar

Jim Müller - guitar

Steffen Haile - bass

Sebastian Berg - drums

