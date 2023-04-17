KITT WAKELEY Launches Visualizer For "All Things Sacred" Feat. JOE SATRIANI & KENNY ARONOFF With THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA AND LONDON VOICES; New Album Out Now

Today, Grammy Award-winning composer, arranger, producer, and keyboardist, Kitt Wakeley, released his star-studded orchestral rock album, Symphony Of Sinners & Saints Vol. II The Storm, along with a new single, “All Things Sacred,” featuring guitar legend Joe Satriani and renowned drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Cougar, Joe Satriani), the London Symphony Orchestra, and London Voices choir.

The album and new single can be purchased at all major DSPs. Click here for album purchase links, and here for the single. A visualizer for “All Things Sacred” can be viewed below.

Wakeley said, “Once again, I’m blessed to have such an amazing talent on my project. We all know what an incredible guitar player Satriani is, but he’s also a genius at creating melodic riffs throughout the song. His creativity brings my music to a whole other level and adds a dimension that garners a whole other segment of listeners. The magic of Satriani with the London Symphony is off the charts great.”

Satriani said, “Kitt’s unique alchemy is his ability to create modern, rocking orchestral music that stirs the soul and inspires the heart. Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol II: The Storm is a crazy guitarist collaboration in disguise too! I’m honored to be in such good company.”

Symphony Of Sinners & Saints Vol. II: The Storm is led by the Billboard chart-topping Wakeley on keyboards and features a stellar lineup including guitar legend Joe Satriani, Nita Strauss (Demi Lovato, Alice Cooper), Orianthi (Alice Cooper, Richie Sambora, RSO), Kenny Aronoff (John Cougar, Joe Satriani), the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Macedonian Symphony Orchestra, and the Macedonian Choir, plus the aforementioned Bettencourt, London Symphony Orchestra, London Voices, and more.

Symphony Of Sinners & Saints Vol. II: The Storm was recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios, FAME Studios in Macedonia, and L.A.’s EastWest Studios. The album was co-produced, engineered, and mixed by three-time Grammy Award winner Tre Nagella (Lady Gaga, Blake Shelton, Snoop Dogg) at Luminous Sound Studios in Dallas. Additional musicians featured on the album include guitarists Jay Gleason and João Miguel, drummer Brent Berry, bassist Ryan Miller, pianist Starr Parodi, and vocalist Marcelo Vieria.

Tracklisting:

“All Things Sacred” featuring Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff ~

“MVP” featuring Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff *

“Paganini's Storm” featuring Nuno Bettencourt ~

“Amadeus” featuring Joe Satriani ^

“Stairway to Heaven” featuring Orianthi ~

“Closure” featuring Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff *

“Requiem” featuring Nuno Bettencourt ^

“You Gave Me Wings” featuring Joe Satriani ^

“No Apologies” featuring Nuno Bettencourt ^

“We Will Rock You” ~

“All Things Sacred” (Reprise) featuring Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff ~

~ with the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices

^ with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and London Voices

* with the Macedonian Orchestra and Macedonian Choir