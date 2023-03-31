KITT WAKELEY Releases "Paganini's Storm" Single Feat. NUNO BETTENCOURT; Visualizer

Today, Grammy Award-winning composer, arranger, producer, and keyboardist, Kitt Wakeley, released “Paganini's Storm,” the new single from his star-studded orchestral rock album, Symphony Of Sinners & Saints Vol. II: The Storm.

A tour de force featuring blistering guitar work from Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), sweeping strings from the London Symphony Orchestra (John Williams, Luciano Pavarotti, Peter Gabriel, Andrea Bocelli), and the angelic London Voices choir (Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, the Hunger Games series), “Paganini's Storm” is available at all major DSPs. A visualizer for the track can be viewed below.

Wakeley said, “I'm very deliberate about the guitarists that I choose for my tracks. Each song that I write warrants a different style and vibe, so it's important for me to select the right guitarist to amplify the sound that I'm trying to achieve. Nuno was the perfect choice for ‘Paganini's Storm,’ and he was amazing. I was fortunate to have him on three different tracks (‘Requiem of the Fallen,’ ‘No Apologies,’ and ‘Paganini's Storm’) for this record and he brought them to a whole new level.”

Bettencourt said, “I've had the pleasure of performing on other tracks for Kitt, but ‘Paganini's Storm’ was definitely a journey I had yet to take on my instrument. I've always had classical and (Yngwie) Malmsteen influences in my playing, but this made me stretch, which was really fun.”

Symphony Of Sinners & Saints Vol. II: The Storm is led by the Billboard chart-topping Wakeley on keyboards and features a stellar lineup including guitar legend Joe Satriani, Nita Strauss (Demi Lovato, Alice Cooper), Orianthi (Alice Cooper, Richie Sambora, RSO), Kenny Aronoff (John Cougar, Joe Satriani), the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Macedonian Symphony Orchestra, and the Macedonian Choir, plus the aforementioned Bettencourt, London Symphony Orchestra, London Voices, and more.

Symphony Of Sinners & Saints Vol. II: The Storm was recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios, FAME Studios in Macedonia, and L.A.’s EastWest Studios. The album was co-produced, engineered, and mixed by three-time Grammy Award winner Tre Nagella (Lady Gaga, Blake Shelton, Snoop Dogg) at Luminous Sound Studios in Dallas. Additional musicians featured on the album include guitarists Jay Gleason and João Miguel, drummer Brent Berry, bassist Ryan Miller, pianist Starr Parodi, and vocalist Marcelo Vieria.

Symphony Of Sinners & Saints Vol. II: The Storm will be released on April 17 via Studio Seven Media. Pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

“All Things Sacred” featuring Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff ~

“MVP” featuring Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff *

“Paganini's Storm” featuring Nuno Bettencourt ~

“Amadeus” featuring Joe Satriani ^

“Stairway to Heaven” featuring Orianthi ~

“Closure” featuring Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff *

“Requiem” featuring Nuno Bettencourt ^

“You Gave Me Wings” featuring Joe Satriani ^

“No Apologies” featuring Nuno Bettencourt ^

“We Will Rock You” ~

“All Things Sacred” (Reprise) featuring Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff ~

~ with the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices

^ with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and London Voices

* with the Macedonian Orchestra and Macedonian Choir