KITTIE Announce Exclusive North American Headline Dates

Canadian bashers, Kittie, have announced an exclusive run of North American headline dates. The long-awaited shows will see the band perform in five cities across the US and Canada this July and August, giving fans a very special and rare chance to see the band play a full headline set that will include their recently released singles, "We Are Shadows" and "Eyes Wide Open", as well as classic hits and some deep cuts not played live since the band's early days.

Each show will feature a different supporting lineup (full details below), ensuring a unique experience for Kittie fans in each city.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 AM, local on Thursday, April 25 (for access codes be sure to follow Kittie on socials) with general on-sale beginning at 10 AM, local on Friday, April 26 from kittie.net.

2024 Exclusive Headline Shows:

July

12 - Toronto, ON - History (w/ Vile Creature)

19 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square (w/ Unearth, Within The Ruins and Stabbing)

August

2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (w/ Upon A Burning Body)

4 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory (w/ Upon A Burning Body)

23 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall (w/ VCTMS and Conquer Divide)

Festival Appearances:

April

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World

May

10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

July

6 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'Été de Québec

August

24 - Jackson, MI - Havoc Festival