KITTIE Announce US Festival Shows For 2024

Canadian bashers Kittie, who released their last studio album I've Failed You in 2011 before going on indefinite hiatus, unleashed their comeback single, "Eyes Wide Open", on Valentine's Day. They have now confirmed a handful of festival dates for 2024, with more shows to be announced in the coming weeks.

Their schedule is currently as follows:

April

27 - Sick New World - Las Vegas, NV

May

10 - Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL

18 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH

August

23-24 - Havoc Fest - Jackson, MI

Buy/stream "Eyes Wide Open" here, watch the official music video below, and watch for an exclusive BraveWords interview with the band, coming soon.