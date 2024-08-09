KITTIE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Dallas Show Streaming

Canadian bashers, Kittie, made a triumphant return in June with their first album in over 10 years, Fire. They are currently on the road supporting the record, and fan-filmed video of their entire show at the Factory in Dallas, TX can be viewed below.

Setlist

"Fire"

"I've Failed You"

"Cut Throat"

"No Name"

"Spit"

"What I Always Wanted"

"Sorrow I Know"

"Look So Pretty"

"Ugly"

"We Are Shadows"

"Into the Darkness"

"Eyes Wide Open"

"Severed"

"Funeral for Yesterday"

"In Winter"

"Vultures"

"Charlotte"

"Mouthful of Poison"

"Brackish"

"We Are the Lamb"

"One Foot in the Grave"

"Do You Think I'm a Whore?"

Kittie released their new album, Fire, on June 21 via Sumerian Records. Pick it up Fire here.

Fire tracklisting:

"Fire"

"I Still Wear This Crown"

"Falter"

"Vultures"

"We Are Shadows"

"Wound"

"One Foot In The Grave"

"Are You Entertained?"

"Grime"

"Eyes Wide Open"

"Vultures" video:

"We Are Shadows" video:

