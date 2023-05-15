KITTIE Perform New Song "Vultures" At Sick New World Festival In Las Vegas; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Set Streaming

On May 13th, Canadian bashers Kittie at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, NV. Their set included a new song entitled "Vultures", marking the first new music from the band since their 2011 album, I've Failed You.

Fan-filmed video of Kittie's entire show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"I've Failed You"

"Cut Throat"

"Oracle"

"Spit"

"Vultures"

"Charlotte"

"Do You Think I'm A Whore"

"Brackish"

"We Are The Lamb"

"Vultures" begins at the 10:22 mark.

On September 8th, 2022, Kittie played their first show in five years at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA. They were due to perform at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on October 22nd, 2022 but the event was cancelled at the last minute due to high winds.

Kittie decided to perform a free show at The Sand Dollar Lounge in Las Vegas that night. Fan-filmed video is available below, along with aphoto gallery posted by the band.

The setlist was as follows:

"Cut Throat"

"Oracle"

"Spit"

"What I Always Wanted"

"Mouthful Of Poison"

"Charlotte"

"Burning Bridges"

"Brackish"

"We Are The Lamb"

"Never Again"