KITTIE Play First Show In Five Years At Blue Ridge Rock Festival; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On September 8th, Canadian bashers Kittie played their first show in five years at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The band line-up featured sisters Morgan (vocals, guitar) and Mercedes Lander (drums), Tara McLeod (guitar) and Ivy Vujic (bass). They are due to perform at the When We Were Young festival, set to take place non October 22nd, 23rd and 29th in Las Vegas, NV.

Speaking with Audio Ink Radio earlier this year, Morgan Lander the band will be more active in 2023.

Morgan: "Next year, we definitely will, but I think those opportunities will come later on. We don’t have anything set in stone, but I think it’s something that once these doors are open, I think we can expect to feel comfortable doing a few more little things here and there. Hopefully we’ll be able to do some more one-offs in the States and Europe and that type of thing, so the possibilities are endless.”