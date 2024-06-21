KITTIE Release New Album Today; Official Video For Title Track "Fire" Streaming

Canadian bashers Kittie release their new album, Fire, today (June 21) via Sumerian Records. Check out the official video for the title track below.

Pick up Fire here.

Kittie vocalist / guitarist Morgan Lander comments: "We've gone from 0 to 100 within the last few years and it's almost unfathomable that the culmination of all of our work, sacrifice, pain and triumph has finally come to fruition with the release of our seventh studio album, Fire. We burn with more determination, focus and drive than ever, and hope that these elements resonate with every word, and can be heard in every note of this album. Fire is for you!"

Fire tracklisting:

"Fire"

"I Still Wear This Crown"

"Falter"

"Vultures"

"We Are Shadows"

"Wound"

"One Foot In The Grave"

"Are You Entertained?"

"Grime"

"Eyes Wide Open"

"One Foot In The Grave" video:

"Vultures" video:

"We Are Shadows" video:

"Eyes Wide Open" video:

Kittie recently announced an exclusive run of North American headline dates. The long-awaited shows will see the band perform in five cities across the US and Canada this July and August, giving fans a very special and rare chance to see the band play a full headline set.

Each show will feature a different supporting lineup (full details below), ensuring a unique experience for Kittie fans in each city. Tickets are available at kittie.net.

2024 Exclusive Headline Shows:

July

12 - Toronto, ON - History (w/ Vile Creature)

19 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square (w/ Unearth, Within The Ruins and Stabbing)

August

2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (w/ Upon A Burning Body)

4 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory (w/ Upon A Burning Body)

23 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall (w/ VCTMS and Conquer Divide)

Festival Appearances:

July

6 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'Été de Québec

August

24 - Jackson, MI - Havoc Festival