KITTIE Share Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Making Of "Eyes Wide Open" Video

Canadian bashers Kittie, who released their last studio album, I've Failed You, in 2011 before going on indefinite hiatus, recently released their new single, "Eyes Wide Open".

They have followed up with a behind-the-scenes mini-documentary on the making of the official video. Check it out below.

