KITTIE Vocalist / Guitarist MORGAN LANDER Talks Upcoming Legacy Projects, Possibility Of A New Album - "Kittie Will Never Die"

Kittie vocalist / guitarist Morgan Lander - who now fronts Karkaos - recently guested on Rock Talks and discussed the possibility of Kittie returning with a new album. The band's latest album, I've Failed You, was released in 2011.

Morgan: "We are no longer a signed act, so if we were going to make new music it would be released independently. But we do still have a number of legacy-type projects that we are going to be releasing and working on for the future. We love to be able to pay tribute to the things that we've done in the past, and I know that a lot of people are even just excited for re-releases of old stuff and whatnot. We're always looking for ways to reintroduce people and whatnot, so we do have a couple of things coming down the pipeline. I can't really give too many details yet, but there will be announcements and it will be awesome, and it should be pretty fun. But no new music as of right now."

Lander is featured below in a lockdown cover of the Carcass classic "Buried Dreams" with Jeff Phillips (guitar, bass) and Michael Sage (drums / samples).

The track was mixed and mastered by Doug Fury at Fortissimo Sound. The song is taken from Carcass' 1993 album, Heartwork

The trio previously released a cover of the Prong classic "Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck", which is now available on Spotify.