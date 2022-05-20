KIX - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire M3 Rock Festival Show Streaming

On May 6th, veteran rockers KIX performed at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, MD. Fan-filmed video of the band's entire set is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Get It While It's Hot"

"No Ring Around Rosie"

"Midnite Dynamite"

"Lie Like a Rug"

"Scarlet Fever"

"Cold Shower"

"Girl Money"

"The Itch"

"Love Me With Your Top Down"

"Don't Close Your Eyes"

- guitar solo -

"Cold Blood"

- drum solo -

"Blow My Fuse"