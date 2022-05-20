KIX - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire M3 Rock Festival Show Streaming

May 20, 2022, 53 minutes ago

news kix hard rock

On May 6th, veteran rockers KIX performed at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, MD. Fan-filmed video of the band's entire set is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Get It While It's Hot"
"No Ring Around Rosie"
"Midnite Dynamite"
"Lie Like a Rug"
"Scarlet Fever"
"Cold Shower"
"Girl Money"
"The Itch"
"Love Me With Your Top Down"
"Don't Close Your Eyes"
- guitar solo -
"Cold Blood"
- drum solo -
"Blow My Fuse"



