KIX Say Goodbye In Columbia, MD; Fan-Filmed Video From Last Show Ever Streaming

Veteran rockers KIX performed at the M3 Rock Festival 2023 on May 7th in Columbia, MD at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. During their set, frontman Steve Whiteman announced the band will play their final show in September. Check out the video below courtesy of Talking Metal's Marm Strigl.

Whiteman: "I wanna make an announcement here. And it's gonna be probably a little hard to get through, but I wanna do it anyway, 'cause we want you all to know. We've decided that after 45 years of doing this, I think we're gonna call it a career. Not tonight. We're gonna do a show here September 17th.

It's been a long, long, long road, and my health is failing. Jimmy's (Chalfant / drums) health is definitely failing. We just decided we're gonna finish up these dates through the summer, and we were gonna end in Hinckley, Minnesota. And we thought, 'Who the fuck wants to end a career in Hinckley, Minnesota?' So we brainstormed, and we said, 'We wanna do one big final rock and roll show in the area,' because you guys deserve it. No offense, Hinckley, but fuck that. So September 17th will be our final show, and we're lucky enough to be doing it here, so we hope you all will come join us. Will you come join us for our final show? We're countin' on you.

So, it's sad, but it's just time. You know when it's time. It's like an athlete; you know when it's time, and I think it's time. I'm tired. I can't fucking do this anymore (laughs),"

KIX played their last show even at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD on September 17th. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Atomic Bombs" (Ronnie Younkins on guitar)

"The Kid" (Ronnie Younkins on guitar)

"Midnite Dynamite"

"No Ring Around Rosie"

"Fireballs / Body Talk / Ball Baby / Luv-A-Holic / Love at First Sight / Love Pollution"

"Red Lite, Green Lite, TNT"

"Scarlet Fever"

"Don't Close Your Eyes"

"Girl Money"

"Book to Hypnotize / Cool Kids / Cold Chills / Bang Bang (Balls of Fire)"

"The Itch"

"For Shame" (Brad Divens on guitar)

"Mighty Mouth" (Brad Divens on guitar)

"Cold Shower"

"Cold Blood"

"Blow My Fuse" (Ronnie Younkins on guitar)

"Tear Down the Walls / Walkin' Away" (Ronnie Younkins and Brad Divens on guitar)

"Yeah, Yeah, Yeah" (Ronnie Younkins and Brad Divens on guitar)