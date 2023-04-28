KK's PRIEST Announce Debut UK Show With Special Guests PAUL DI'ANNO And TAILGUNNER

KK’s Priest are back, announcing a date for the band's debut live show at KK'S Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, UK on July 6. Original Judas Priest riffmeister general K.K. Downing plus Ripper Owens, AJ Mills, Tony Newton and Sean Elg will be performing tracks from their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, plus new material from their yet-unreleased second album, plus many a Priest classic thrown in for good measure.

Commenting on the show K.K. says: “It’s been far too long! But I am stoked to say that KKs Priest will once again have the honour playing our first ever gig at the Steelmill on July 6, the perfect venue with the perfect audience. Metal has come home once more back to where it all started from, yes, the black country where the embryo was conceived all of those years ago. I am incredibly fortunate to have been a part of it all, I will look forward to seeing you all again, rest assured that it will be, “Blood and Thunder,” with “Hellfire Thunderbolts” and much more. We promise to

make history together on this special occasion, see you then!!!"

Support for the Black Country metal extravaganza will be from original Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno, performing Maiden classics + more, and also opening the event will be new upcoming UK metal titans Tailgunner.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 2 at10 AM and available to buy from kkssteelmill.co.uk & ticketweb.uk.

(Photo - George Chin)