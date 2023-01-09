KK's PRIEST Confirmed For Sweden's Time To Rock Festival 2023

KKs Priest, featuring Judas Priest founding member, songwriter and guitarist, K.K. Downing, , taking place July 8 - 10 at Knislinge Folkets Park in Knislinge, Sweden.

In addition to K.K. on guitar, the KK's Priest consists of A J Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass), Sean Elg (drums) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals). So if you want to hear real metal of the highest quality, make sure to be there when the legend K.K. Downing enters the stage in Knislinge. The gig will be the first in Sweden and also the only one, so it really is an exclusive booking.

Previously confirmed bands include: Saxon, Blind Guardian, Msg, D-A-D, The Hooters, Alestorm, Molly Hatchet, Hellhammer performed by Tom G Warrior’s Triumph Of Death, Triptykon performing Celtic Frost, Triptykon, The Toy Dolls, Sham 69, Uli Jon Roth, Ross The Boss, The Answer, Hardline, Teaze, Masterplan, Angel Witch, Tygers Of Pan Tang, Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg, Bourbon Boys, Treat, Back Street Crawler, Dream Evil, Steve ‘N’ Seagulls, The Cruel Intentions, The Quill, Tungsten, Knogjärn, Prins Svart, Saffire. Ström, The Dahmers, Emotional Fire Och Punk Rock Factory.

Another three bands will be announced. Tickets and other information you need can be found here.

(Photo - George Chin)