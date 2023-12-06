KK'S PRIEST Release Futuristic Music Video For "Sons Of The Sentinel"

KK's Priest - featuring Judas Priest alum and Grammy Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals), along with A.J. Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Sean Elg (drums) - unveiled their blistering sophomore offering, The Sinner Rides Again, in September.

Today, KK's Priest continue the onslaught of The Sinner Rides Again with another fantastic, high-quality music video, this time taking us into the future atop the high-energy anthem "Sons Of The Sentinel". Enjoy the music video below, and stay tuned for 2024 touring news, coming soon.

K.K. Downing says about "Sons Of The Sentinel": "Following the epic 'Return Of The Sentinel', it was inevitable that this sequel would evolve. The history of these intergalactic mercenaries has to justifiably continue as long as there is metal in our veins. It was with great sorrow that our first great father, and warlord, met his demise upon his return, but the powers of those that would be have initiated an even more powerful force to be the protectors of the entire universe. Though - heed the warning - you must always beware to never stand in their way because they are a force that are like no other and have never been seen before! They are The 'Sons Of The Sentinel'."

With The Sinner Rides Again, KK's Priest double down on the ripping melodic force of their debut, Sermons Of The Sinner. The Sinner Rides Again wields nine tracks of pure hellfire, produced and written by Downing and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen. The celebrated new album is a call for the classics while speeding full force into the future, delivered by some of heavy metal’s most essential performers.

Order The Sinner Rides Again here.

Tracklisting:

“Sons Of The Sentinel”

“Strike Of The Viper”

“Reap The Whirlwind”

“One More Shot At Glory”

“Hymn 66”

“The Sinner Rides Again”

“Keeper Of The Graves”

“Pledge Your Souls”

“Wash Away Your Sins”

"Hymn 66" video:

"Strike Of The Viper" video:

"Reap The Whirlwind" video:

“One More Shot At Glory” video:

KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums